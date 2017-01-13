Bieh establishes base in nearby Likuangole

Bieh State has established an administrative unit in Likuangole in neighboring Buma.

Likuangole borders Akobo, which is the headquarters of Bieh State.

Since the creation of more states in 2015, Bieh State government officials say they did not have access to Akobo because of insecurity and had been based in Juba since the inception of the state in late 2015.

Justin Tayin Kok, who is Bieh state Coordinator, told Eye Radio today that Likuangole will be an administrative center for peace.

In the past, the communities in the two states fought each other over cattle and other disputes.

The coordinator for Buma State, Peter Labelek, says the arrival of Bieh state officials will have great impact toward peace.