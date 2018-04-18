BBC off air for ‘breach of contract’

The British Broadcasting Corporation has told Eye Radio that it is aware it has been switched off in Juba and Wau.

BBC relay stations – Arabic and English – in Juba and Wau have been off air for about two weeks now.

In in a statement issued by South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, it is alleged that BBC has been using the SSBC facility for 3 years without paying.

“SSBC gave them a verbal warning in March, 2018 and they ignored it. SSBC gave them several notices in writing through all communications channels but they ignored,” the statement read.

The state-owned broadcaster, SSBC, called this a breach of contract.

The BBC has been using SSBC facilities since 2008 in an agreement subject to renewal every year.

The statement clearly confirms that the BBC relay stations in Juba and Wau will not go back on air until they have cleared their arrears.

“If they want to move away from SSBC premises, they are free after paying all the money. Failure to pay will sue the BBC,” the statement added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Wesley Maritim, the BBC Business Development manager of East and Southern Africa, said the international media house is working to resolve the issue.

“I am aware that we have been switched off in South Sudan. There are issues we are trying to resolve with the ministries and the media bodies in the country.”

The amount of money the BBC owes the SSBC is still unknown.