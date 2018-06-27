Bashir promises full support for peace in S.Sudan

Sudanese President Omar El-Bashir has assured President Salva Kiir of his country’s commitment to support the full implementation of the permanent ceasefire in South Sudan.

Since 2013, Sudan and South Sudan have often exchange accusations over support for armed groups that they say create instability in each other’s country.

This week, the Sudanese government engaged South Sudan’s warring parties in reaching a compromise over the IGAD Bridging Proposal.

The proposal targets issues of governance and security arrangements as a means to address the “short-comings” within the 2015 agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

After two days of intense close-door discussions between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar, the two leaders emerged with an agreement on a permanent ceasefire.

Addressing the signing ceremony today, President Bashir reiterated his country’s commitment to support the agreement.

“I say to my brother Salva [Kiir] that we will not let down the people of South Sudan, and we promise them that a comprehensive peace is coming to the whole of South Sudan, because on this day, our South Sudanese brothers from the different parties have agreed among themselves,” he said.

The second round of the face-to-face talks was convened by Sudanese President, Omar Hassan El-Bashir in Khartoum on Monday, after the first meeting of the two in Addis Ababa.

“This agreement has laid a solid foundation for peace in South Sudan. And from today onwards, the sound of gun will stop. We shall embark on the process of the implementation of the permanent ceasefire and the cantonment of forces, and then moving towards a comprehensive and lasting peace.”