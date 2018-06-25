Bashir pledges to reconcile the warring parties in South Sudan

Sudanese President, Omar Al-Bashir says his country will exert more efforts to end the deadlock in the peace process by uniting the South Sudanese leaders.

On Friday, the IGAD Heads of State mandated the Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir to facilitate a second round of face–to-face discussion between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar within two weeks to build on the Addis Ababa talks.

The meeting will discuss ways to resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements, including measures proposed in the revised Bridging Proposal of the IGAD Council of Ministers. It is expected to also discuss measures to rehabilitate the South Sudanese economy through bilateral cooperation with Sudan.

“I would like to assure everyone that Sudan will work very hard and try all available measures base on our experience during the war and peace times to ensure that this initiative is a success. We shall use our experience in the management of national and community dialogue to address all the issues,” President al-Bashir told the forum.

He told the opening session of the talks in Khartoum this morning that he will use the shared history of the united Sudan to build on a lasting peace for South Sudan.

“Together with our brothers in South Sudan, we shall ensure there is a success in achieving security and peace. My brothers, the previous IGAD efforts and the current one will contribute to the success of the continent of African and the settlement of African problems by African,” al-Bashir added.

The opening session was attended by the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, leaders of the South Sudan opposition groups, and members of the international community.

The Sudanese President is expected to inform, Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta about the outcome of the discussion between the parties in Khartoum.

President Uhuru will then facilitate a third round of discussion in Nairobi to facilitate the revitalization process and report the outcome and way forward to the Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The IGAD Heads of State also instructed the regional Council of Ministers to give guidance to Special Envoy for South Sudan on the remaining tasks to finalize the IGAD bridging proposal at the sideline of the next African Union Summit.

They further agreed to allow free movement for Dr. Riek Machar on the duration of the peace process.