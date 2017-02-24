Why Bashir ordered opening of border points

Sudanese President Omar Bashir has ordered opening of border corridors to South Sudan for delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The order comes days after the declaration of famine in parts of the country, particularly the former Unity State.

According to the official Sudanese News Agency, Mr Bashir has instructed that all the required assistance must be provided to South Sudan.

It quotes Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour as saying that Sudan would allow the delivery of assistance from UN agencies and other countries through its territory.

This would be done in coordination with various ministries and institutions.

Early this week, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared the catastrophe.

The Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Program, said some 100,000 people were facing starvation in the former Unity State.

Mr. Ghandour said Sudan would continue to support South Sudan under the current circumstances.

In response, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Mawien Makol, says the government has welcomed the move.

“It’s a very good decision and good step because the relations with Sudan is eternal and good,” Amb Makol told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We welcome such decisions and we will cooperate and coordinate with Sudanese government because the people of South Sudan will benefit from such an initiative.”

According to the United Nations, the total number of food insecure people is expected to rise to 5.5 million at the height of the lean season in July.

