US backs AU’s sanction warning against S. Sudan

The US government appreciates the African Union’s strong statements made on South Sudan at the recent AU summit, said the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The African Union had reiterated an IGAD resolution to impose individual sanctions against any South Sudanese leader who violates the ceasefire agreement.

These include asset freeze and travel bans.

In a joint press conference in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday – Rex Tillerson urged the African Union and IGAD to keep maximum efforts moving forward to push for a solution to the conflict in South Sudan:

“We urge the AU and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to keep their maximum efforts moving forward to push for a solution to this conflict for the good of the people in South Sudan.”

He further called on “all parties to abide by the cessation of hostilities and be open to compromise for the good of the South Sudanese people”.

The US secretary of State is on a 6-day tour in Africa for the first time since the Trump Administration took office.