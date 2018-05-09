Baby born with one eye, no nose

A health professional is appealing to the state government to address a drug and alcohol abuse among childbearing women in Yei River State.

The call comes after a mother gave birth to a deformed baby in the area recently.

According to a photograph seen by Eye Radio, the baby boy is one-eyed and noseless.

And something that looks like a horn grew in the middle of his forehead.

(Click the link below to view the real image)

Child with Deformities

A senior midwife at the state civil hospital, Jenty Juan, attributed the cause of the deformity to drug abuse among child bearing women in Yei.

“Some pregnant women in the communities are found consuming harmful drugs and medicines without doctor’s prescription,” she said.

Certain drugs and some prescription and over-the-counter medications are known to cause birth defects if taken during pregnancy.

Medical science cannot always predict how exposure to these drugs will affect a fetus. The potential for harm depends on a range of factors including the type of drug, the size of the dose, how often it’s taken and the stage of fetal development (gestational age) at the time of drug exposure.

Others depend on the individual response of the fetus to the drug and other factors, such as maternal diet or illness.

Earlier last month, senior officials at the state ministry of health decry lack of resources to tackle health related challenges and calls on health partners to intervene.