Aweil set to launch a Revenue Authority

Aweil State is expected to launch its new Revenue Authority this week with the support of the UN Development Program and the Japanese Government.

The two partners have been supporting Jubek, Aweil and Gbudue states to establish a unified tax system.

UNDP in a statement said that Aweil State has already signed the harmonized State Revenue Authority bill into law, constituted a Revenue Authority Board, and appointed a new commissioner and his deputy to administrate it.

It added that through a non-oil revenue tax collection system, the government will be able to mitigate the impact of inadequate budgetary allocation.

UNDP said the event is a further step on the commitment and political will of state governments to establish a transparent, accountable and efficient revenue generation system.

Aweil State Governor, Ronald Ruay Deng, will officially inaugurate the new Aweil State Revenue Authority on Friday.

Last year, a team from the UNDP South Sudan visited Aweil State to consult with the governor and other key stakeholders on recovery and stabilization projects that would consolidate peace and stability in a state that has largely remained peaceful.

The visit aimed at exploring how humanitarian assistance could be complemented by recovery and stabilization through reinvigorating the local economy and strengthening local government capacity for service delivery.

They discussed how to improve local tax revenue generation, and building community resilience through livelihood training and micro-enterprise initiatives were extensively discussed with local authority.