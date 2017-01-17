Aweil girls get a market ban

Authorities in Mangok County, Aweil East, have issued an order, banning girls from being at the market between 5 pm and 7am.

This was a resolution from the community chiefs and local government authorities’ meeting this week.

The curfew applied to all unmarried girls, aged 14 years and older.

It is, however, unclear what prompted the community leaders to issue the order. But a government official says the move is aimed at strengthening the Dinka culture.

“We are doing this to avoid loss of culture because in our tradition, a girl must be present at home at 5pm,” John Dhal Maduok, county commissioner, told a community radio station there.

“And then later on at 9 or 10pm, she can be allowed by the parents to attend the traditional dance center and she must be accompanied by a brother or a boy from the neighbor’’

He says the security officers have been directed to implement the order.

Some of the community leaders are also urging the parents to help government maintain traditional culture.

Girls are yet to comment on the matter.