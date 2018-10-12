Award winning S. Sudanese doctor to upgrade Maban health facilities using prize money

The South Sudanese surgeon who won the UNHCR Nansen Award for 2018 said he would use the prize money to improve services at the hospital in Northern Upper Nile State.

Dr. Evan Atar received the $150,000 award which is equivalent to 30 million SSP last month for his outstanding 20-year work in providing medical services to the displaced people of South Sudan and Sudan.

He runs the only functional hospital, serving more than 200,000 people, these include 144,000 refugees from Sudan’s Blue Nile State and the local Maban population of about 53,000.

According to the UNHCR, Dr. Atar and his team at Maban hospital carry out an average of 58 operations per week in difficult conditions with limited bed space, supplies, and equipment.

“It’s very clear that it is $150,000 which is given to the program – that is the hospital. So we are going to use these resources to get the equipment that we lacking”, he said.

The 52-year-old said the money will be spent on medical equipment for the hospital in Maban.

“I was really thinking that we have a problem in maternity – the delivery room is not proper. So we are trying to put these resources in delivery.”

He went on to say; “If we can get a nice delivery room with good delivery beds, lightings, it is going to improve our work.”

The hospital serves as a maternity hospital, as well as treating diseases like HIV and TB, and operates 24/7.