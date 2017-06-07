Authority in Tonj says 35 die of cholera

At least 35 people have died of cholera since the outbreak of the disease was declared in the state more than two weeks ago, the Minister of Information in Tonj State has said.

Lual Adhal says the dead were among 480 cases that have been reported in different parts of the state.

Mr. Adhal says the state does not have enough ambulances for transporting those affected to the treatment centers.

“The total affected person actually is around 480; something like that, but 35 people passed away since cholera started. One of the big challenges now is the ambulance, especially in Tonj East. They really need an ambulance because when someone gets affected, they are carrying the patent to the place, you see. And immediately as I said already those people who are carrying the patient will get that cholera right away. That’s one and the big challenge facing us.”

The cholera outbreak was first reported in Tonj State on the 20th of June, with state officials saying 20 people had died of the epidemic.

Tonj is among several states affected by the cholera outbreak since it was first declared in Juba last year.

Cholera is caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. It can be prevented through proper hygiene and sanitation.