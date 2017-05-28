Gov’t releases UN Journalist after 2 years in detention

The UN Radio Journalist George Livio who has been in detention for nearly three years has been released.

Mr. Livio, Radio Miraya reporter based in Wau, was arrested in August 2014 and brought to Juba where he has been in detention since then.

He was released from detention on Friday without charges.

A statement attributed to the Office of the Spokesperson of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomed the release of George Livio, UNMISS national staff member who has been in detention since August 2014 without trial.

The Mission calls for the release of its two other national staff members who are currently also being held in detention without trial since 2014.

The statement says UNMISS continues to urge the South Sudanese authorities to respect national laws and the fundamental principles of due process under international human rights law.