Lol minister says traders abandoning Raja

The Minister of Information in Lol says 50 percent of traders have left Raja town for Wau due to fear of insecurity and lack of purchasing power.

Omer Isaack says the traders left the area because many civilians have also left, while those who have remained don’t have money to buy goods.

“50 percent of the traders have started relocating their goods to Wau. But we have sat down with them and assured them that the situation is calm and there is nothing that can let them leave the state.” Isaack said.

Mr. Isaack also said trucks loaded with goods have also been destined for Wau, neglecting Raja.

“We cannot force anyone who feels that he doesn’t want to stay or leave the state.” said Isaack.

He has called upon the aid organizations to intervene with food supplies.