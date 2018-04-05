Australia abolishes S. Sudanese resettlement program

South Sudanese will no longer benefit from Australia’s refugee resettlement program.

This is according to a new policy which will come into effect soon.

The resettlement scheme, known as the Community Support Program, is one element of Australia’s broader humanitarian program, which, this year, offers up to 1,000 places, taken from within the broader program of over 16,000 places.

The program, which started in 2013, allows community groups, businesses, families or individuals to sponsor and support a refugee to go to Australia.

But each privately sponsored place reduces by one the government’s resettlement commitment.

The guardian website quotes a South Sudanese-Australian community leader, Atem Jok, who has been seeking to sponsor his brothers and sisters – as saying that they are being discriminated against after being told they will no longer be able to privately sponsor refugees to move to Australia.

“South Sudanese were able to access the program in previous years but I have spoken with many organizations and no one can tell me why South Sudan has been taken off,” he said.

According to the policy, only humanitarian migrants from eight countries will be prioritized under the programs.

These include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Bhutan, Syria and Iraq.