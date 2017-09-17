Australia offers $20m to S Sudan, Yemen

The Australian Government has announced a grant of $20 million in humanitarian assistance for South Sudan and Somalia.

In a statement on its official website, it says the money will be used to provide further assistance in response to widespread and devastating hunger and cholera in the two countries.

According to the Australian Foreign Minister, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and more than 13 million require assistance in South Sudan and Somalia.

“Our assistance will help deliver life-saving food to 50,000 people and deliver clean water and protection services to the most vulnerable, including medical and psychological support for survivors of sexual violence,” partly read the statement.

The support brings Australian contribution in response to conflict, drought and famine in the two countries to around 64 US dollars this year.

The government has also announced $10 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen for similar response.