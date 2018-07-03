AU urges parties to expedite Revised Bridging Proposal process

The African Union is calling on the peace parties to expedite the process of the Revised Bridging Proposal to address issues of power sharing and security arrangements.

South Sudanese parties have been in Sudan holding a round of talks in the capital.

Last week, they signed the Khartoum Declaration Agreement in which parties agreed to a permanent ceasefire throughout the country.

The parties are also expected to agree on a revised Bridging Proposal on governance and security at the closing of the talks.

The African Union Peace and Security Council during its 783rd meeting held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, welcomed the commitment by the parties to make progress on the Revised Bridging Proposal.

The Council “urges them to conclude this process very urgently to address issues of power sharing and security arrangements”.

It further welcomes the Agreement on the 36 months transitional period that shall be preceded by a pre-transitional period of 120 days.

“The implementation of the Khartoum Declaration Agreement paves the way for continued implementation of the peace process within the extended transition period,” read the AUPSC communiqué.

It added that there is need for the parties to faithfully implement their commitments to prepare for the general elections that shall be open to all South Sudanese political parties.