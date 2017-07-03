AU Summit to discuss S. Sudan situation, says Mawien Makol

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the situation in South Sudan will be one of the agendas in the African Union Summit in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, today.

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of States and Government will be held for two days to discuss issues affecting the continent including peace and security.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Mawien Makol said the AU member states will also discuss the reform of the Pan-African organization to make it more effective.

“It is a very important summit in which African people will talk about their African issues and the application of the African people and the solution of African problems by Africans themselves,” said Makol.

He said the situation in South Sudan will also be one of the agendas. “South Sudan issue also will be the other side of the agenda. So South Sudan must be there,” Makol said.

Ambassador Makol said the summit will be attended by First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

The summit will be the first to be chaired by new AU president, Alpha Conde, the Guinean leader, who was elected earlier this year to replace Idriss Deby of Chad.