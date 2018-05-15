AU reiterates intentions to sanction S. Sudanese leaders

The AU Peace and Security Council says it plans to impose sanctions on some South Sudan leaders in an attempt to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the 2015 peace deal.

In a Communiqué of a meeting held on 26 April 2018, the Council requested the AU Commission and IGAD “to develop and submit proposals on punitive measures which could be applied against all those obstructing peace restoration efforts in South Sudan”.

Recently, humanitarian groups and UN reported renewed conflict in Leer, Bentiu, Raja and Kajo-keji areas.

This is seen as violation of the ceasefire agreement the government and Opposition signed in December 2017.

In the Communiqué issued on Tuesday, the AU Peace and Security Council also welcomes the decision of IGAD Council of Ministers to impose targeted sanctions against individual violators.

However, the Council also expressed concern over the worsening socio-economic and humanitarian situation in the country.

It called on all member states and international partners to genuinely provide support to the people of South Sudan.

Last week, the UN under-secretary for peacekeeping operations, Jean-pierre Lacroix,called on the UN Security Council to pressurize IGAD to make public reports of ceasefire violations so that they are deliberated on.

He said this is ensure that there are consequences for blatant violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement and broken promises to protect civilians.

Mr Lacroix added that the UN Security Council is to blame if the crisis in South Sudan escalates unchecked.

His statement came a month after IGAD said the government and the SPLM-IO faction of Dr. Riek Machar had failed to undertake the necessary investigation and accountability of violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

This was by submitting of names of those responsible for violations.