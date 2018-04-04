AU marks 3 crossing points along S. Sudan-Sudan border

The African Union says it has completed the first phase of marking crossing points that will ease movement and facilitate formal trade along the South Sudan-Sudan border.

This is in line with the directives issued by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel as well as the Joint Political and Security Mechanism of both countries, according to the AU Border Program.

In 2013, South Sudan and Sudan agreed to open ten crossing points that would include roads, rails and river corridors.

The AU says the first phase is noted by marking three of the ten crossing points along the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone.

“The marking of the corridors signifies an important milestone in the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement between Sudan and South Sudan,” the regional body said in a statement.

It added that the main objective of the marking exercise is also to enable the parties to withdraw their forces within the Safe Demilitarized Zone.

The Commission of the African Union “wishes to assure the two countries of AU’s commitment to assist them in marking the remaining border crossing points of the SDBZ”.

The border program was established as part of AU’s efforts to enhance capacities for structural conflict prevention in AU member states.

Its main objective is the promotion of peace, security and stability through its three pillars: Delimitation and demarcation of borders, cross-border cooperation and capacity building.