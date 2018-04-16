AU delegation visits S. Sudan for HLRF consultations

The government spokesperson has announced that a visiting AU delegation will on Monday hold consultations with the leadership on the next round of talks.

The continuation of the second of the high-level revitalization forum has been scheduled to take place on the 26th of April.

Michael Makuei, also the Minister of Information, said the visiting team comprised of 25 officials from the AU Peace and Security Council, will be meeting with the cabinet on Monday.

“One is the delegation composed of the membership of the African Union Peace and Security Council. They are about 25 in number,” he said.

“The other delegation is the council of ministers of IGAD who are expected to arrive here on the 17th.”

Michael Makuei was speaking to Journalists after the weekly council of ministers meeting over the weekend.

Other parties to the revitalization forum are similarly being consulted on the process.