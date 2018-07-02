AU criticizes itself for not doing enough

The head of the African Union has criticized the body he is leading for not doing enough to punish the spoilers of peace in South Sudan.

Moussa Faki Mahamat made these remarks during an AU meeting in the Mauritius capital, Nouakchott on Saturday.

This came amidst reports of violations of the permanent ceasefire by the parties, just hours after the Khartoum declaration entered into force.

In a statement, Mr. Faki criticized the leadership, saying they are now used to the leaders not respecting their commitments.

“We are now used to the key actors in South Sudan not respecting their commitments… the situation is intolerable… It is time to act, to accept our responsibility,” he said.

“The situation in South Sudan is serious. The humanitarian and security situation is increasingly difficult. The last few days we have had some good news, which I unfortunately now have to question.”

He added that it is about time the AU acted to send a clear message to the key players to respect their commitments.