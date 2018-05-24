AU convenes meeting on Abyei

South Sudan and Sudan are expected to hold a meeting on the disputed Abyei area next week.

Last year, the UN Security Council raised concerns over lack of implementation of the work of the Joint Border and Verification Monitoring Mechanism by South Sudan and Sudan in regards to Abyei area.

Other issues pointed out by the council include Abyei not being demilitarized, with UNISFA reporting an increase in criminal activity, including cattle rustling, carjacking, robbery, and grenade attack in Amiet market, in the recent months.

“We have received an invitation from the AU to attend a meeting for the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC),” Hassan Ali Nimir, head of the AJOC on the part of Sudan, was quoted in the report as saying.

The Council also expects Sudan and South Sudan to respond to a deadline for progress in implementing the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism and the full implementation of the 2011 Abyei agreement.

Last week, The UN Security Council extended the mandate for its interim forces in Abyei area for another six months and also reduced the number of the Interim Forces to 4,500 from nearly 4,800

The meeting – which is expected to commence on Wednesday next week – will take 2 days and will be attended by the leaders of the native administration of the Dinka Ngok and Misseriya tribes.