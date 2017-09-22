AU considers sanctioning peace obstructers

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union says it will take possible measures, including sanctions against those who obstruct the peace process in South Sudan.

Earlier this month, the United States sanctioned two senior military leaders and a minister for allegedly obstructing the peace process.

“The AU Commission should urgently elaborate possible measures and submit them to Council by December 2017,” partly reads a AUPSC communiqué.

This was an outcome of its 720th meeting held on Wednesday at the ministerial level, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Alor.

The council said the steps could ensure effective and efficient implementation of the peace agreement in order to set the country back on track to attain peace, security and development.

Revitalization forum

Such measures shall be considered and taken, bearing in mind the assessment reports of the IGAD-led revitalization process.

The Revitalization Forum was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timelines.

It will also form implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transitional period.

In regards to it, the AU peace and Security Council called on the regional body to “provide an update on the progress made with regard to the High-Level Revitalization Forum initiative, as soon as possible.”

This is in order for Council to take appropriate measures in support of the decisions of the Forum, the communiqué added

Hybrid court

The AUPSC also called on the AU Commission and the transitional government to urgently conclude the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Hybrid Court in accordance with the time lines as agreed which is by December.

In this context, it calls on the transitional government “to ensure the timely domestication of the MoU through the Transitional Legislative Assembly.”

The African Union Peace and Security Council meeting was attended by the IGAD chairperson, JMEC deputy chairperson and the head of UNMISS.