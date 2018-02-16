AU condemns renewed violence

The African Union Peace and Security Council called on all parties in South Sudan to desist from further attacks that mount to the violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

On Monday, nine opposition groups boycotted the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, demonstrating against alleged attack by government forces on their position in Nasir, Latjor State.

But government representatives at the peace talks denied the attack and made counter claims that the government had nothing to do with the clashes, saying the fighting was between the opposition and armed civilians.

Fighting was also reported in Mukaya in Yei River State between IO splinter groups.

The African Union expressed “disappointment over the reported violations of Cessation of Hostilities and the perpetuation of war”.

It condemned the “abuses and other acts of violence against the civilian populations”, as well as those who committed the violations.

The AU reiterated its demand to all parties to desist from further attacks against civilians, and to strictly comply with international humanitarian and human rights law.