AU chairman threatens to sanction peace obstructers

The chairman of African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, has threatened to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan.

The Chadian diplomat made the remarks at the opening of the 30th annual African Union summit in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

He lamented what he describes as “unbelievable cruelty” and “senseless violence” of warring parties in the country.

Efforts to revitalize the 2015 peace deal resulted in a ceasefire last month.

However, it lasted hours before the parties accused each other of breaking the deal.

Mr Faki said that: “The time has come to sanction those who are blocking peace.”

According to the United Nations, tens of thousands have died and nearly 4 million South Sudanese have been displaced, while millions are going hungry.