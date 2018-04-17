AU calls on gov’t to recommit to upcoming HLRF

The visiting team of the African Union Peace and Security Council has called on the government to recommit itself to the upcoming revitalization forum.

The continuation of the second phase of the forum will commence on Thursday next week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The delegation led by the Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia on Monday met the presidency, members of the national dialogue, and cabinet ministers to assess the challenges affecting the implementation of the 2015 peace deal.

“We have engaged on the need to continue to commit to the process of implementing the High Level Revitalization Forum under the auspices of IGAD,” said Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

“What is critical is that we have re-emphasized and reaffirmed that it is only the South Sudanese people that will make peace happen.”

For his part, the Minister of cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, welcomed the delegation, saying it was an “opportunity” for the government to explain the issues affecting the country.

“We want to make sure that the African Union gets first hand from the horse’s mouth so that from here on there is clarity and there should be no misunderstanding anymore.”

The continuation of the second round of the High Level Revitalization Forum is expected to take place from 26th – 30th April.