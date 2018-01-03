Dau Aturjong takes over Division III

The SPLA General Headquarters has given the responsibility of Division III to a new commander, Major General Dau Aturjong.

Dau will be in charge of forces in Bahr el Ghazal region where the forces under General Santino Deng Wol were.

Among his assignment will be to disarm civilians in the conflict areas of Bahr el Ghazal.

Dau takes over from Santino Deng who was recently appointed by President Salva Kiir as the Commander of SPLA Ground Forces.

“He will be commanding forces present in Greater Warrap, Greater northern Bhar el- Gazal and other places such as Abiemnom and Wangkai,” said Santino Deng, as he handed over duties.

For his part, Major General Dau Aturjong said he will work with the state governments to restore security.

There have been recurrent of communal violence in areas of Lakes and Tonj over the last few months, leaving hundreds of people dead.

Last month, President Salva Kiir declared a 3-month state of emergency after the Lakes region witnessed brutal conflict.

State of emergency is a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.

The move came amidst intensified calls to declare the President’s Rule in an attempt to end further bloodshed.

According to area members of parliament, over 170 people were killed in the inter-clan clashes over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, Tonj was among four states where a state of emergency was declared in July 2017 and extended three months later.