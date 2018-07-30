Four attackers killed in Eastern Lakes

Four armed men have been killed in another cattle raiding incident in a remote area of Eastern Lakes state yesterday.

According to the State Minister of Information, clashes between the youth over cattle and a reported retaliation took place in Adior County.

The incident forced the organized forces to intervene.

Taban Abel told Eye Radio from Yirol town that fighting continued up until this morning.

“It is happening in the cattle camp call Adet -some kilometers North West of Adior County in Eastern Lakes. They fought 2 times yesterday, but they were repulse. Then in the afternoon they launched another attack. They fought for a few minutes and they were repulsed again,” he said.

Mr. Abel added that this is the second time in two months that clashes over cattle has occurred in the state.

He said the armed youth have also been engaging the organized forces in gun battle, as the joint force tried to contain the situation.

“I talked to the commissioner and he told me that 4 people have been found dead on the ground in Adet cattle camp from the side of the attackers. And on the side of the forces, only slight injuries,” said Abel.

Last month, 16 people were killed in a similar incident in Nyang County of Eastern Lakes.