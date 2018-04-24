Attack on health facilities increasing

A new report by a human rights watch indicates that both government and opposition forces had deliberately attacked about 50 medical institutions across the country.

The 44-page report entitled; ‘Everyone and everything is a target’- was released by the New York-based Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict yesterday.

According to the report, both government and opposition forces have deliberately vandalized and occupied hospitals and clinics in the three regions of greater Upper Nile, Bahr el Ghazal and Equatoria.

The rights group also says the armed groups have detained, abducted and killed medical personnel.

It states that in at least 750 incidents over the same period, humanitarian access was denied by various armed groups, including government troops.

The Watchlist says it conducted 90 interviews before publishing the report.

“I have never seen anything like what I saw in South Sudan. Parties to the conflict are attacking health care and regularly denying humanitarian access in tandem,” Christine Monaghan, a research officer with the Watchlist, told The Associated Press.

“The result has been man-made public health crises such as cholera and famine and the most vulnerable, children, are the most impacted.”

The report coincided with that of the International Committee of the Red saying it has suspended activities in Leer, Southern Liech State, after its compound was attacked by armed men earlier this month.

Earlier, the United Nations said by the end of last year, at least 20 percent of South Sudan’s 1,900 medical facilities had been shut down due to the fighting, leaving 70 percent of civilians without access to adequate health care.

Both the government and opposition are yet to comment on this.

Watchlist called upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease attacks against medical facilities and personnel and to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

“It also calls on concerned member states to take concrete measures to remedy impunity for violations of international law related to humanitarian aid in armed conflict,” it continues.

The UN Secretary-General, in his 2018 annual report on children and armed conflict, should list the SPLA and SPLA-IO for attacks on hospitals, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1998, it added.