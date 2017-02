Atlabara FC was beaten 2 -0 by Coton Sport FC of Cameroon in the CAF champions first league at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams will meet again in the second league on Saturday at Juba stadium with Atlabara needing to win by three goals without conceding a goal.

This is CAF Champions League – Qualification preliminary round with the winners going through to the group stage.