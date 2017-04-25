Ateny: Forces deployed in Juba to deter looters

The heavy deployment of security forces in Juba since the weekend came as a result of rumors of an attack by troops from outside the town, the Presidential Press Secretary has said.

There has been the presence of joint forces and tanks on the main roads in Juba since Saturday.

Ateny Wek Ateny says the security has been deployed in response to citizens’ concern.

“The security was coming out to show to the people of South Sudan that they are secured, at least to protect government installations against any rampage.” Ateny said.

He says it also came following rumors that some forces wanted to loot markets in the town.

“You know yesterday (Sunday) rumors were going out like some forces will come out and go on a rampage in the market or goes out and loot, this is the information that has come out. You cannot deny the rumor outrightly without taking precaution.” he said.

Mr. Ateny says the forces were deployed to protect the citizens.

“The security has taking precaution so that nobody comes out and nobody is harm as result of those rumors that had been created.” said Ateny.