Ateny: Kiir launches projects in Kapoeta

President Salva Kiir launched a number of developmental projects in Kapoeta state yesterday, the presidential press secretary said.

President Kiir travels to Kapoeta for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in 2013 as part of the presidential tour to states which begun with a visit to Yei River state in February.

Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny says the projects which have been launched include the construction of the SPLM secretariat in Kapoeta town.

“One is laying a foundation stone for construction of SPLM secretariat in Kapoeta state. He will also be laying the foundation stone at the legislative assembly of the state.” He said.

Mr. Ateny said President also announced the construction a new secondary school.he will go on the construction site because the school has already begun the construction and school

“He will go on the construction site because the school has already begun the construction, and the school is named Salva Kiir Model Secondary School in which the president will also go and lay foundation stone in that place.”

Ateny said President Kiir will meet today Friday with political leaders in Kapoeta state.