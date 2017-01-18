US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs visits Juba

The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to visit Juba this afternoon.

The Assistant Secretary intends to meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern in the bilateral relationship between South Sudan and the US.

The visit is also to meet embassy staff and speak with international partners who deliver humanitarian assistance and the local media.

Ms Linda will also proceed to Ethiopia tomorrow to meet with Ethiopian Foreign Minister and officials of the African Union Commission, as well as with Embassy personnel.