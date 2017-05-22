Assessment of SPLA-IO cantonment site outside Juba delayed

The spokesperson of the SPLA in Opposition says the assessment of a a cantonment site outside Juba town could not proceed as planned over the weekend.

Dickson Gatluak said this is because the team that was to visit Molbou area in the northern part of the town was incomplete.

He says the team required the participation of government forces.

Gatluak says the assessment of the site will resume on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately we did not make because it was supposed to be a joint team from the SPLA General Headquarters and our side. So the other side was not ready and then we postponed,” Dickson said.

“As we are speaking we have other arrangements due to the coming of the President of Uganda. So we are engaged with other activities. But we are planning to go tomorrow,” he added.

Dickson had said the assessment of the area will include clearing a site in Molbou near Juba, with a capacity to accommodate 3,000 soldiers.

Under the peace agreement signed in August 2015, the cantonment of government and IO forces was supposed to take place within 90 days from the day of singing. But the process has delayed.

Last week, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Toi said the process of cantonment and integration is an essential part of the peace agreement that needs to be urgently implemented.

“The ongoing reform in the defense sector sectors significantly needs the commitment and determination of the leadership to achieve the goal,” Toi said.

Mr. Toi also called on anti-government elements to denounce violence and join the peace process.