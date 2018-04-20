Arsene Wenger resigns in May

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced that he will leave the football club at the end of the season.

In what was a shock announcement on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with West Ham, Wenger confirmed that he will leave the club, according to the Independent website

This will end his 22-year career as the current longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” said Wenger.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

Arsène Wenger, born 22 October 1949, is a French football manager and former player.

He has been the manager of Arsenal since October 1996, where he has since become the club’s longest-serving manager and most successful in terms of major titles won.

Football pundits give Wenger credit for his contribution to the revolutionizing of football in England in the late 1990s through the introduction of changes in the training and diet of players.

In 1996, Wenger was named manager of Arsenal and two years later the club completed a league and FA Cup double.

The club won another league and cup double in 2002 and retained the FA Cup a year later. In 2004, Wenger managed Arsenal to an undefeated league season, a feat last accomplished by Preston North End, 115 years previously.

Arsenal later eclipsed Nottingham Forest’s record of 42 league matches unbeaten and went seven more matches before losing in October 2004.

The club made their first appearance in a Champions League final in 2006, though they lost to Barcelona.

After a period of nine years without a trophy, which coincided with the club relocating to the Emirates Stadium, Wenger guided Arsenal to further FA Cup success in 2014, 2015 and 2017.