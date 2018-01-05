Arsene Wenger to attend Weah’s inauguration

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told reporters that he has been invited by the new Liberia president George Weah to his inauguration later this month.

Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 but he is not sure he will able to attend.

“I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President,” he said.

“I believe I will be busy but if I am suspended (for his comments on referees) I will have time to go.”

The Arsenal boss admits he still finds it hard to believe what Weah has achieved.

“The life of this guy is a real film. It is unbelievable. It can make a fantastic film,” said an excited Wenger.

“I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and becoming the best player in the world in 1995 and today becoming the president of his country.”

Weah won a presidential run off poll last month beating Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president.