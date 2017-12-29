Former ‘arrow boys’ integrated into SPLA

The Governor of Gbudwe state said President Salva Kiir has endorsed the plans to integrate former members of the South Sudan National Liberation Movement into the army.

A recommendation from the state and members of the security committee earlier requested that the former Arrow boys, be merged with the SPLA, after undergoing regular military training.

After training, a list of more than one thousand officers was presented to President Kiir for consideration.

Gbudwe state governor, Daniel Badagbu said that the plan has now been endorsed.

“The long awaited SSNLM and SPLA IO integration process is done. The President finished the program of the SSNLM, and as I am talking, I have the final purified endorsed official list of the SSNLM which has actually integrated them into the system.”

Governor Badagbu said the new officers will be included in the payroll of the SPLA.

In April 2016, a peace mediation initiative by the Inter-faith Council for Peace Initiative saw the government and the SSNLM signing a peace Agreement to end a year of hostilities in the former Western Equatoria State.