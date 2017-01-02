Six arrested amid New Year jubilation- Juba

Six people have been arrested while attempting to break into a shop in Gudele suburb in the middle the New Year celebrations, says the Spokesperson of National Police Service.

The incident took place in Hai Beitary on the night of the 31 December.

Brigadier General Daniel Justine says the suspects were arrested by a joint patrol unit of the organized forces before they could go through with the act.

He told Eye Radio that they are now in police custody for investigations.

“We have filed a case against them at the police and they are undergoing investigations,” he said.

Authorities have described the New Year celebrations this time as calm with no reported cases of celebratory shootings, which have always characterized the fete in the past years.