S. Sudanese refugees arrested in Uganda charged with theft

Nine South Sudanese refugees who were arrested last week have been charged with theft and damaging property at Omugo refugee settlement camp.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the refugees have been transferred to Arua Central Police Station pending investigation.

She said the refugees will be arraigned in court after conclusion of the investigation.

“They were transferred to Arua central police station after having been charged with theft and malicious damage of property,” she told Eye Radio.

Ms Angucia said any refugee who goes against the laws will be arrested and charged according to the Ugandan judicial system:

“While on Ugandan soil, they should try to be disciplined and obey our laws. We won’t entertain refugees who misbehave and take laws into their hands.”

The Nine South Sudan refugees were arrested last week for rioting and damaging equipment at Omugo refugee settlement camp in Arua District, northern Uganda.

While protesting delay in food distribution at the camp, the accused allegedly stole computers and wheelbarrows and destroyed some property in the camp.