Army spokesperson calms relatives of ‘lost’ soldiers

The SSPDF spokesperson has appealed to those who may have lost contact with their relatives in the military to remain hopeful, saying it could be a result of the shutdown of Vivacell Telecom Company.

This comes amidst concerns by experts who say most of the soldiers who are no longer in touch with their families have been killed in the civil war.

In March 27 2018, the National Communication Authority shutdown telecom operator Vivacell over a tax dispute of over $60 million.

Major-General Lul Ruai Koang said the closure resulted in cutting off communication, with some soldiers completely losing contact with their families.

“I am trying to say let them not lose hope, their love ones could be alive somewhere in the country.”

He went on to say; “because the country is not covered by network, they are in remote areas, they have not being in touch with them but not that they are dead.”

According to a report released by New York Times in September, an estimated 400,000 people have died as a result of the 5-year civil war.