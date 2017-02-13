Army hasn’t received Gen Cirilo’s resignation letter – Lul

SPLA Headquarters has not received an official resignation letter of its Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistic, Lt Gen Thomas Cirilo, the spokesperson of SPLA has said.

But Brig Lul Ruai confirmed to Eye Radio that Gen Cirilo has indeed resigned.

“We’ve not received official resignation letter, but we have confirmed on other sources – the sources that were used to articulate his resignation letter – the media outlet,” he said on Monday.

A resignation letter attributed to Gen Cirilo has been circulating online, starting on Saturday.

