Armed youth block Gogrial-Tonj road

The Governor of Gogrial says armed youth have blocked the road between his state and neighboring Tonj.

Gregory Deng Kuach says the youth have taken the law into their hands and are not allowing vehicles to use the road.

Mr. Deng says the grievances of the youth in blocking the road are not clear.

He told reporters that he discussed how to improve security and open the road in a meeting with the governors of Wau and Tonj states yesterday in Wau Town.

“These youth had taken law at their hands and closed a commercial road which links the three states between Wau and Gogrial State and we have come to Governor Andrea Mayar Acho today through Tonj Stat,” Gregory said.

“We come first and we had a meeting from which we have come out with all plans of ending these issues happening on the road because our civilians are in gardens and the road is for government and we are in a situation we have to make security stable,” he said.

After the meeting, Governor Akech Tong Aleu of Tonj, Andrea Mayar Acho of Wau and Gregory Deng Kuach of Gogrial said they will visit areas affected by insecurity in the three states.

Mr. Akech said the three governors will meet the communities who are being threatened by unknown gunmen at night.

The areas affected by insecurity include Manyang in Wau, Aguath in Tonj and Bioy-Yar in Gogrial.

Mr. Akech Tong said they will meet community chiefs in the three areas today.

“There is security situation in those areas. People wake up at night to threats by unknown people. That is why we came in as well as soon such that we calm down the situation and then we talk to the public, the communities in areas of Manyang, Bioy-Yar Aguath respectively in Gogrial State,” Tong said.

“We will be in the venue such that we talk to the communities, we talk to all chiefs and elders in that areas so that such activities should be calm,” he said.

“Anybody found guilty, we will bring him to the book such that should be accountable for any crime he did that is why we are here,” he added.

The visit to areas affected by insecurity is one of the steps the three governors have been taking in recent months to improve security in their states.