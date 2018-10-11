Armed robbery remains the leading threat to citizens’ safety – SSuNDE

An opinion poll shows that armed robbery has continued to be the leading threat to citizens’ safety across the country, the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections has said.

The Civilian Safety Opinion Poll was conducted by the SSuNDE between June 15, 2018, and August 30, 2018, in ten major towns of the country.

The chairperson of the board of SSuNDE, James Okonj Dau said across South Sudan, armed robbery continues to be the leading threat to citizens’ safety followed by the killing of civilians.

It said regionally, armed robbery to cause a significant security threat to civilians in Aweil, Juba, and Wau. meanwhile, Rumbek, Bentiu, and Yambio lead in unnecessary civilian killing respectively.

The report shows Malakal as the leading place in cases of revenge killings, with a considerable drop in Rumbek.

Others notable safety threats include rape and gender-based violence, cattle raiding, and road ambush according to the respondents.

It shows that out of reported cases of a gunfire or multiple gunshots, nationally most of this has resulted in some casualties either wounded or to death.

Dau said the report attributes this to the worsening economic crisis as citizens struggle to feed their families, thus resulting in insecurity.

He said it also notes the presence of arms in the hands of civilian and low pay for members of the organized forces.

“People come up with some recommendations, one is political will, without political will, whatever you do will not materialize. People also talk about national disarmament, without disarmament, things will not work.”

Dau also said many respondents blamed non-stop rebellions in the country.

“People talk a lot about civilian carrying guns and this is what they said it always leads into rebellions.”