Armed men kills local chief in Yei River

A renowned traditional chief, Simon Lasuba Jatu, has been shot dead by armed men in Yei River State, according to the state’s Minister of Information.

The Executive Chief who presides over local issues in Asole Boma was gunned down over the weekend by suspected armed opposition elements in Lasu Payam, Otogo County.

“They came to Asole Boma in Otogo County and shot the chief dead. This is a criminal and barbaric act and we condemned it in strongest terms possible,” Alfred Kennedy told Eye Radio.

He said that they suspect that the killing of the chief is in light of his recent condemnation of the opposition group for alleged attacks on civilians in the area.