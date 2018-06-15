Armed men hijack boats, drown travelers

Two people traveling by boat were forced to drown this week along the River Nile, according to the Chairperson of the Boat Traders Union in Jonglei.

Ajuot Aluong Ajuot said armed men hijacked four boats around Eastern Lakes State while returning from delivering food stuff in Maiwut in the early morning hours.

He said the attackers looted valuables belonging to the passengers before allowing them to leave.

“When the boats came between Shambe and an area which borders Eastern Lakes state, the suspects opened fire at the four boats, then stopped them,” Mr Aluong told Eye Radio.

Mr Aluong said that a 25 year-old student and one of the boat owners were tied with a rope and thrown into the river after failing to surrender their valuables to the armed men.

“The two men out of the rest never had the requirements needed and they were tied and thrown into the Nile.”

Mr Aluong said the criminals looted over 300,000 ssp from the travelers.

He added that the Boat Traders Union has reported the matter to Jonglei state government.