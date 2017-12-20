Armed forces urged to permanently cease hostilities

South Sudan civil society and faith-based groups urged the armed forces to permanently cease hostilities and not to escalate violence during the dry season.

Representatives of the civil society and the religious leaders said during the launch of the revitalization forum that an active violence in the country could again displaced the remaining population.

Hundreds of thousands of South Sudanese have so far sought refuge in the neighboring countries and at the UN Protection of Civilian sites due to pockets of violence across the country.

The Executive Director of CEPO, Edmond Yakani, urged all the armed groups not to escalate violence during the dry season.

“Dry season is an appetite season; very fluid season for the armed groups to confront themselves and that is why we call on the armed groups to atleast – kindly – for the sake of the lives of the citizens of South Sudan, from today, at least within a week, declare cessation of hostility,” he said.

Mr. Yakani says renewed confrontations between armed groups will be catastrophic for the civilians.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Rejaf, Enock Tombe said continuous instability since 2015, has resulted into fragmentation of the army and political groups.

He said the situation in the country can only be addressed through the collective efforts of all the leaders.

“People don’t trust the politicians anymore, but please, give us course to talk about you –that you are really serious, that you are not just claiming to represent the people, but you are really doing good for them, and you are rising above your personal interest,” stressed Bishop Tombe.

For her part, Alak Kiir Malual said the women want servant leaders who listen to the voices of the people.

Ms. Alak who was speaking on behalf of the women within the civil society organizations said the insecurity, and the economic meltdown will not end unless South Sudanese set aside their differences.

“We want our leaders to listen, and to narrow the gap between them. We don’t want to hear more gunshots; we don’t want to hear the economy collapsing further and people dying,” she said.

Yesterday, the New York Time reported that there was fresh fighting between government and opposition forces in Lasu area of Yei River State.

It said the Congolese military was deployed at the border to prevent armed combatants from crossing into its territory, as people fled from the nearby villages.