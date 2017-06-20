ARCSS: Defense and Security Review board says its not funded

The chairperson of the Strategic Defense and Security Review board has today [Tuesday] informed a meeting to discuss the challenges facing the body that the international community has been reluctant to offer financial support.

The SDSR board is responsible for providing a road map for the security sector transformation, which outlines the details for the unification of the army, and security forces, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration and the security sector reform process.

It is considered as an important aspect of the agreement that will enable South Sudan get a professional an army that is answerable to only a civilian authority.

In the meeting, the chairperson of the board said there are no funds to run the activities of the body to undertake assessment of national defense requirements, inform the defense and security policies and eventually the security sector transformation.

This include the reintegration of former combatants and members of the defense institutions back into civilian life.

Lieutenant General Malek Reuben said he has tried to solicit funds from some members of the international community but there has been no tangible response.

“In all my engagements with the partners it has become abundantly clear that the partners [donors] appear to be not in the position to support the Strategic Defense and Security review,” Lt.Gen. Reuben said.

He was speaking during the start of the consultative workshop of the board in Juba this [Tuesday] morning.

The prime objective of the consultative workshop is to increase the political and financial support and the understanding of the defense process.

“There is widely accepted view from especially the partners that it is the responsibility of the Transitional Government of National Unity, to provide the resources and oversight and take the lead,” he added.

At the workshop, the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai urged all the stakeholders and donors to support the board.

“I urge all the stakeholders present here and our donors to stay-the-course, and continue supporting the work of the Strategic Defense and Security Review board, as we move forward in the next stages of the democratic government of the Republic of South Sudan,” the FVP said.



The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, JMEC, said the SDSR Board process is critical to the creation of a loyal and professional security forces in the Republic of South Sudan South Sudan.

“The SDSR process is critical to the creation of a professional, loyal to the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, and manageable security forces capable of defending and securing the nation, as well as the territory of the Republic of South Sudan,” said JMEC Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede.

Ambassador Kebede said “JMEC attaches paramount importance to all institutions and mechanisms created by the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), and the Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) Board is one of those critical implementation mechanisms.”