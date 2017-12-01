Archbishop Deng Bul slams gov’t, UN over Duk attack

The Archbishop of Episcopal Church has accused politicians of fueling ethnic hostilities.

The accusation comes after at least 40 people were killed in two separate attacks in Duk, Jonglei state earlier this week.

“This time we are blaming our politicians, we are blaming our government. It is a play game. They come and sit in Juba and allow our people to kill themselves,” said Archbishop Daniel Deng Bull.

“The politics in this country are destroying our communities, because we have seen with the last signing of the ceasefire done in May. If our government was very seriously concerned about their people, these two communities would have not fought now.”

Archbishop Deng Bull went on to say that the UN is doing little to prevent killing of civilians:

“The UN which is now so much with all their might, with their helicopters flying in and out of Juba, they are saying they are here to support and to help our people yet our people are killing themselves in the eyes of the united Nation.”

“They are always telling us they are here to support us we as a church. We are no longer trusting the United Nations.”

On Wednesday, the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, condemned the attacks, adding that the incidents would be “thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice”.

He called for calm and restraint.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said it will also launch an investigation into the killings.