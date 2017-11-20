Approach RF with unified voice, Mogae tells region

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has reiterated the need for the region to approach the revitalization of the peace agreement with a unified voice and strength of purpose.

Festus Mogae, the chairman, says the IGAD heads of state must prevail over the South Sudanese leadership, to rethink the current path of the country and take necessary steps to restore peace and inclusive governance.

“I call upon us all to remain focused on the desperate plight of the people of this country,” Mogae said during the opening of a JMEC plenary meeting in Juba on Monday.

“For them, we must stop the fighting, deal with criminality, prevent sexual and human rights abuses, improve human suffering and address the economic crisis.”

The anticipated IGAD-led High level revitalization Forum is expected to include all the groups to discuss concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire.

It is also likely to develop a revised and realistic timeline and an implementation schedule that will lead to a democratic election at the end of the transitional period