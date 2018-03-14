Approach 3rd HLRF with conflict ending mindset – Bishop Tombe

A church leader is calling on the parties engaged in the revitalization forum to return to the 3rd phase with a mind-set of ending the conflict in the country.

The 2nd Phase of the high level revitalization forum concluded last month, without the parties striking a peace deal.

Enock Tombe, the Retired Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Rajaf Diocese, said the parties should take a people-centered approach during the 3rd phase.

“If you are serious about peace, we should go with a new mindset. We shouldn’t just continue business as usual, this is my position and that’s it,” he said.

“I think we have to be ready to compromise for the sake of the people, for the sake of this country and even for ourselves.”

The date of the 3rd phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum is yet to be announced.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was done in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

The stakeholders to the forum included the government, the opposition, civil society, religious groups, women, youth groups among others.

